HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Price Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $390.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 31,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

