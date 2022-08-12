Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Hormel Foods worth $66,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

