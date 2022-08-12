HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 8,500.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HOYA Trading Up 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $108.57 on Friday. HOYA has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66.
About HOYA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HOYA (HOCPY)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.