H&T Group (LON:HAT) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

LON HAT opened at GBX 449.04 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.01 million and a PE ratio of 2,926.67. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.44). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 371.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

