HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 9.8%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $405.51 and last traded at $400.59. Approximately 27,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 801,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.60.
HubSpot Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.
