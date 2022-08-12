IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,728 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.10% of IDACORP worth $64,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.0 %

IDA opened at $111.35 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

