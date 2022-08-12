iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Critical Review

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iMedia Brands and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -5.18% -37.43% -6.05% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iMedia Brands and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

iMedia Brands currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 501.85%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.62%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Risk & Volatility

iMedia Brands has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iMedia Brands and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $551.13 million 0.06 -$22.01 million ($1.44) -1.00 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iMedia Brands.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions. It also provides women's apparel and accessories under the Christopher & Banks brand; men and women accessories under the J.W. Hulme brand; and Shaq kitchen products and watches. In addition, the company operates online marketplaces for discounted merchandise through OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com; and Retail Media Exchange, an advertising auction platform for advertisers, digital publishers, and supply-side and demand-side platforms. Further, it offers a suite of value-added services; Float Left, an OTT software as a service app platform for media and consumer brands; and i3PL, an end-to-end, white label, managed services specializing in ecommerce customer experience and fulfillment services. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

