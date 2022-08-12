IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Update

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

IMI stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

