IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Short Interest Update

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 2,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
IMI Price Performance
IMI stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. IMI has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15.
IMI Company Profile
