Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as low as C$3.50. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 7,341 shares traded.

Indigo Books & Music Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,859.04. The stock has a market cap of C$95.73 million and a PE ratio of 29.17.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.