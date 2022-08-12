Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) were up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 123,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,614,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research analysts have commented on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

