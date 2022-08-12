Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells 19,608 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 19,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $52,157.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,149 shares in the company, valued at $928,736.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

