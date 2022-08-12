Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,236.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IKTSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
