Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,849,000 after purchasing an additional 424,273 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $548,300. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

