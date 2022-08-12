iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

IXG opened at $70.96 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.90.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

