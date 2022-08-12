iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 497,768 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

