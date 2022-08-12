iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 477,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 119,979 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,279,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,635,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,483,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of COMT opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $46.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.