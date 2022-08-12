iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

