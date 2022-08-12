IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.05

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.05 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31.60 ($0.38). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 31.60 ($0.38), with a volume of 36,887 shares changing hands.

IXICO Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of £15.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,580.00.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study.

