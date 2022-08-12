Jefferies Financial Group Comments on comScore, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for comScore in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for comScore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.15.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 259,304 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $492,677.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,058,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $28,254.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Paul Livek purchased 259,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,058,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of comScore by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 275,939 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of comScore by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in comScore by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 595,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

