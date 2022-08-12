JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAHPF. UBS Group raised shares of Evolution Mining to a hold rating and set a $4.05 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.80 to $2.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.91.

Shares of CAHPF opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

