JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target to GBX 3,380

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Clarkson Stock Performance
Shares of CKNHF opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94.
Clarkson Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarkson (CKNHF)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.