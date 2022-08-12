JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Price Target to GBX 3,380

Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Clarkson Stock Performance

Shares of CKNHF opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. Clarkson has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

