Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.24) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group stock opened at GBX 14.78 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.80 million and a PE ratio of 1,450.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jubilee Metals Group

In other news, insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total value of £225,000 ($271,870.47).

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Further Reading

