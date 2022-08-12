Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Lifted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 16.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

