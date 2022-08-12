Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 592 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SEE opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.