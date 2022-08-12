Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

