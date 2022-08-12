Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $809,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in F5 were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.57. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.43 and a one year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

