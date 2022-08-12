Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 132 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarketAxess Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.