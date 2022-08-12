Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 369 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after purchasing an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

