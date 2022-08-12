Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 389 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

CTXS stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.63. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

