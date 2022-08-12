Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 65 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after acquiring an additional 43,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 581,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $549.12 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.61 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

