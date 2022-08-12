Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 747 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 217,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 199,975 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LKQ by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in LKQ by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in LKQ by 2,052.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,071,617 shares of company stock worth $255,658,904. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

