Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 150 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average is $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

