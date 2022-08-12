Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 173 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $197.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

