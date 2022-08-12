Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 347 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,936 shares of company stock worth $558,507. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

