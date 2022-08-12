Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 500.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $197.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

