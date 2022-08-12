Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $293,000 Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sealed Air by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,187 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

