Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $318,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

