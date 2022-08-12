Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $335,000 Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in PTC were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PTC by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PTC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,434,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,593 shares of company stock valued at $51,567,339 in the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $124.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

