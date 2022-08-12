Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $375,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Loews by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 317,874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 549.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 317,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $57.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

