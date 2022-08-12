Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $375,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 48,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Loews by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $57.51 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

