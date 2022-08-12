Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

