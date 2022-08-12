Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 112 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4 %

DPZ stock opened at $404.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $392.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.61.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

