Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 132 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 5,746.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 63,155 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,647,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.56.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $265.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.48 and a 200 day moving average of $300.70. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.