Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,525 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 244,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 35.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 166,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 415,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.9 %

CCL stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

