Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 198 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $111.39 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.