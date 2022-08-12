Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 317 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.72 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

