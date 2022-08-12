Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 395 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

