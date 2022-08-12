Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 946 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

