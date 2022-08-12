Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,403,000 after purchasing an additional 202,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Comerica Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE CMA opened at $84.31 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.