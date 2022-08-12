Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,441,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

